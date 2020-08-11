Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NHL pushes game back a day after 5 overtimes in playoff opener
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 11, 2020 9:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 9:29 pm EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ryan McDonagh (27) hits Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches the action during the second overtime period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The opening game of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes NHL playoff series was pushed back to Wednesday morning after it took the Tampa Bay Lightning five overtimes to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.
The Bruins-Hurricanes game was originally to start at 8 p.m. ET. It will now start on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Lightning-Blue Jackets game started at 3 p.m. and ended their game around 9:30 p.m.
The Tampa-Columbus contest was the opening game of the first full playoff round.
The second NHL game of the day, between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars in Edmonton, started at 5:30 p.m., and finished well before the conclusion of Tampa-Columbus.
All post-season games in the NHL are being played in Toronto and Edmonton in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.