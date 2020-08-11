Loading articles...

Man staying at midtown shelter charged with weapons offences

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 6:42 pm EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

The City of Toronto says a man staying in a midtown shelter has been arrested and charged with weapons offences.

In a release, the city says shelter staff alerted police to the alleged presence of a gun on the property at 55/65 Broadview Avenue, which is a City of Toronto housing program site. The arrest was made early Tuesday morning.

Weapons of any kind are not permitted in city shelters.

No further details about the arrest or the accused were released.

The shelter at 55/65 Broadview is an interim housing program site and people have been moved from encampments to the site since April 29.

The city says housing search support has been provided for clients in the shelter and 14 have now secured permanent housing.

The site will be vacated at the end of August and curren residents are being helped with plans for permanent housing. If permanent housing cannot be found before the shelter closes, residents will be moved to another temporary location.

