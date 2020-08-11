Loading articles...

Hurricane Elida grows off northern Mexico, no threat to land

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Elida strengthened a little off Mexico’s northwestern coast on Tuesday, but forecasters said it was not expected to pose a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said storm, which reached hurricane force the evening before, had grown to have maximum sustained winds of about 90 mph (150 kph) early Tuesday.

It was centred about 250 miles (405 kilometres) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). It was expected to remain out to sea while weakening.

It’s the second hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, following last month’s Hurricane Douglas.

The Associated Press

