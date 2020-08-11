Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Former N.S. teacher sentenced to 15 years for decades-old child sex assaults
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 11, 2020 10:11 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has sentenced a former teacher and hockey coach to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing boys in incidents dating back several decades.
In passing the sentence, Justice Jamie Campbell said there is no way to comprehend the scope of the harm caused by 67-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt.
Campbell said nothing can restore what he took from each of the victims.
The judge said that while McNutt is now a changed person he, like his victims, has to live with the consequences of his actions.
McNutt pleaded guilty in June to 35 sex-related charges in relation to 34 victims who were abused during the 1970s and 1980s.
He pleaded guilty to 10 charges of sexual assault, 20 charges of indecent assault and five counts of gross indecency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
