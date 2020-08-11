Loading articles...

Doug Ford vs. the pandemic

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 5:13 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

In today’s Big Story podcast, Ontario’s premier won a landslide election in 2018, but by the end of last year his approval rating was underwater. It’s fair to say that when COVID-19 began, Ontarians were skeptical of his leadership. Six months later, though, Ford’s approval is sky high. So what happened? Did Ford rise to the challenge or just beat low expectations?

Has he really changed minds or is this just a crisis bump? What did Ford do right and wrong over the past six months? And what’s next for a leader who could be right back on shaky ground if his plan to reopen schools ends in disaster?

GUEST: Nick Taylor-Vaisey, Maclean’s

