Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Boy, 3, struck and killed by vehicle in Etobicoke, sister rushed to hospital
by News Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2020 12:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 1:06 pm EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle at The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke just after 11 a.m.
The boy’s sister, believed to be 7 to 8 years old, was also struck and has been rushed to hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.
The two children were crossing the street with their father when they were struck. The father was uninjured.
The driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman, remained on scene and was also taken to hospital.
Police say the area will be closed to traffic until later this afternoon.
More to come
COLLISION: The East Mall + Burnhamthorpe Rd – 3-year-old child has succumbed to injuries – Pronounced deceased – Other child was taken to Sick Kids via emergency run – Driver of the car also taken to hospital – Roads in the area will be closed until later this afternoon ^dh