Boy, 3, struck and killed by vehicle in Etobicoke, sister rushed to hospital

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 1:06 pm EDT

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle at The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke just after 11 a.m.

The boy’s sister, believed to be 7 to 8 years old, was also struck and has been rushed to hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

The two children were crossing the street with their father when they were struck. The father was uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman, remained on scene and was also taken to hospital.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic until later this afternoon.

More to come

