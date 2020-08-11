Loading articles...

At least 13 reported killed in bus crash outside Mexico City

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — At least 13 people died early Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City, authorities said.

Federal Civil Defence Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. T

he accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway west of the city through the morning rush hour. Puente said the bus was travelling from the Pacific resort of Acapulco to the northern city of Guadalajara.

The crash was under investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
#EB401 past Warden collectors - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Becoming less humid today. Some showers and thunderstorms will move through. Your full forec…
Latest Weather
Read more