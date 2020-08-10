Loading articles...

Virginia man who drove through BLM protest: 6 years in jail

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June was sentenced Monday to six years in jail.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted of six misdemeanours and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.

The three felony counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found Rogers guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run. The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September, the newspaper reported.

The judge didn’t uphold hate crime enhancement on four simple assault charges, agreeing with the defence argument that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race.

Two people who were struck by Rogers testified. A third victim was only identified at John Doe. The prosecution played Facebook Live video captured after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.

During a hearing the day after the incident, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement that based on his social media posts and by his own admission, Rogers was a Klan leader.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#EB401 express east of Whites Rd - collision blocks the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Still 29 degrees at sunset here in the GTA. Keep your eyes to the skies tomorrow as there is a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
Latest Weather
Read more