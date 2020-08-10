Loading articles...

Why are decapitated sea lions being found on B.C.'s beaches?

A sea lion rescued on Vancouver Island is shown in a handout photo from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marine Mammal Rescue Centre MANDATORY CREDIT

Dead sea lions turn up from time to time on beaches in British Columbia. That’s not unusual. Recently though they’ve been found missing their heads.

And yes, that’s the strange part. But not the strangest part. What or who, took their heads? Before or after they died? Why? What happened to the heads after they were severed?

And what does this whole strange saga tell us about the delicate balance of predator and prey … and working fisheries on our West Coast?

GUEST: Wanyee Li, Vancouver Bureau, Toronto Star

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
Torontobound QEW ramp to Nikola Tesla collision clear #TorontoboundQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat warning continues. Sunny, hot day on the way for #Toronto GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more