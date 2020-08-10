Why are decapitated sea lions being found on B.C.'s beaches?

Dead sea lions turn up from time to time on beaches in British Columbia. That’s not unusual. Recently though they’ve been found missing their heads.

And yes, that’s the strange part. But not the strangest part. What or who, took their heads? Before or after they died? Why? What happened to the heads after they were severed?

And what does this whole strange saga tell us about the delicate balance of predator and prey … and working fisheries on our West Coast?

GUEST: Wanyee Li, Vancouver Bureau, Toronto Star

