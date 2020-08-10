Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Reports on anti-Black racism in the Toronto Police Service to be released today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 10, 2020 8:53 am EDT
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Ontario’s human rights commission will release two new reports on anti-Black racism in the Toronto Police Service this morning.
The Ontario Human Rights Commission began the inquiry examining the police service’s racial profiling and discrimination of Black people in 2017.
Its first interim report was released the following year and found that Black people living in the city were was 20 times more likely to be shot and killed by police than a white person.
More to come
