Raccoon up a crane without a paddle in downtown Toronto

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

A raccoon peers down from atop a crane at Adelaide and Peter streets on August 10, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A raccoon seems to be barking up the wrong tree, or in this case, a crane, in downtown Toronto.

The adventurous raccoon was seen climbing up a crane on Adelaide and Peter streets on Monday afternoon, but Toronto Fire will not be rushing to help the critter down.

They tell CityNews that unless the raccoon is at risk of falling on a pedestrian or damaging the crane, they will not dispatch a crew. If the animal found a way to climb up, they expect that it can find a way down.

The crane operator on site tells CityNews they cannot lower the crane the raccoon is on while a second crane on the site is in operation and it will be working all day — so the chances of rescue are slim.

Toronto Animal Services is currently on route to assess the situation.

