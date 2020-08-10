Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek suspect in two sexual assaults at TTC station
by News Staff
Posted Aug 10, 2020 9:54 pm EDT
Security camera footage of a suspect wanted in a pair of sexual assaults on TTC property. TPS/HO
Police are searching for a suspect in a pair of sexual assaults on TTC property.
Police say a 35-year-old woman was on a southbound train on the Yonge-University line when a man walked up to her and sexually assaulted her just before 7 p.m. on July 29.
The suspect exited the train at Wellesley station and proceeded upstairs to the bus platform, where he approached a 30-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect then fled the station on foot.
Police have released a security camera image of the suspect, described as being approximately 35 years of age, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with a stocky or heavy build, and short black hair. He was wearing a black cloth face mask, a grey t-shirt with a “NASA” logo on it, and dark jeans. The suspect was carrying a blue backpack and a black backpack with a large “Tracker” logo.