Police seek suspect in two sexual assaults at TTC station

Police are searching for a suspect in a pair of sexual assaults on TTC property.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was on a southbound train on the Yonge-University line when a man walked up to her and sexually assaulted her just before 7 p.m. on July 29.

The suspect exited the train at Wellesley station and proceeded upstairs to the bus platform, where he approached a 30-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the station on foot.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect, described as being approximately 35 years of age, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with a stocky or heavy build, and short black hair. He was wearing a black cloth face mask, a grey t-shirt with a “NASA” logo on it, and dark jeans. The suspect was carrying a blue backpack and a black backpack with a large “Tracker” logo.