Ontario confirms 115 new cases of coronavirus
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 10, 2020 10:43 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 10:50 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase from the 79 cases reported on Sunday.
It marks the first time in a week that the province has reported over 100 cases.
“While a slight uptick and an end to our steak, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a tweet.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,786.
The province now has 40,161 confirmed cases, with 90.6 per cent considered resolved.
Earlier Monday, the province announced that the Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.
Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, says he made the decision based on positive local trends.
{* loginWidget *}