N.L. reports new COVID-19 case linked to out-of-province TV series worker

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A cast member with the St. John’s-shot TV series “Hudson and Rex” has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Health and Community Services Department confirmed the new case today and said the man’s contacts are being advised to isolate.

Show producer Paul Pope says the cast member was exposed to another woman involved with production who tested positive for the virus last week.

He said the woman had contact with two people involved with the production after arriving in the province from Toronto, and the other person has tested negative for COVID-19.

Pope says shooting for the series resumed today after a brief shutdown last week.

There are now two active cases of COVID-19 in the province, where three people have died from the virus and 263 people have recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press