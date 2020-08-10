Loading articles...

Police seek 2 suspects after Mississauga stabbing

Peel police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed in Mississauga early Monday morning.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the area of River Grove Avenue and Stillriver Crescent, near Creditview and Bristol roads.

A man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police tweeted that they are searching for two male suspects wearing black hoodies believed to be armed with a gun and knife.

If you know anything, contact police.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Torontobound QEW ramp to Nikola Tesla collision clear #TorontoboundQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat warning continues. Sunny, hot day on the way for #Toronto GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more