Police seek 2 suspects after Mississauga stabbing

Peel police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed in Mississauga early Monday morning.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the area of River Grove Avenue and Stillriver Crescent, near Creditview and Bristol roads.

A man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police tweeted that they are searching for two male suspects wearing black hoodies believed to be armed with a gun and knife.

If you know anything, contact police.