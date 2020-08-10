Loading articles...

Missing four-year-old girl found dead in neighbour's pool near Quebec City

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

SHANNON, Que. — A four-year-old girl from Shannon, Que., who went missing Sunday has been found dead in a neighbour’s pool.

Provincial police Sgt. Marie-Michele Moore said today the young girl was found just before 1 a.m. in the town located about 30 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Moore says first responders tried to revive the girl and brought her to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death are unclear.

Moore says a crime scene technician, investigators, and a coroner are on site.

Provincial police officers, volunteers and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter assisted in the search for the girl, named Lea Fiset.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED on the TO-Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
As of 9am it already feels like 35 #Toronto YYZ with the humidity. It will feel like 41 this afternoon. Try to stay…
Latest Weather
Read more