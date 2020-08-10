McKesson names Western University graduate to head its Canadian operations

IRVING, Texas — McKesson Corp. has appointed Rebecca McKillican as chief executive of its Canadian operations, effective immediately.

She succeeds Domenic Pilla, who announced his plans to retire from the company in late 2019.

McKillican is responsible for the company’s Canadian pharmaceutical distribution operations, McKesson Canada Specialty Health, McKesson’s network of independent pharmacies comprised of I.D.A., Guardian, Remedy’sRx, The Medicine Shoppe, Uniprix, and Proxim, e-commerce retailer Well.ca, and Rexall Pharmacy Group.

She joined McKesson three years ago with the acquisition of Well.ca and as president grew the online health and wellness retailer.

Her previous experience also includes senior roles at New York City based Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts (KKR), and strategy consulting with McKinsey & Company.

McKillican earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a graduate of software engineering from Western University. She’s a board member of the National Bank of Canada.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press