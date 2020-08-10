Loading articles...

Man wanted in violent assault and abduction of woman in Malvern

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 10:06 pm EDT

Santhoskumar Selvarajah, 34, is wanted by police after a woman was abducted in Malvern. TPS/HO

Police are searching for a man following a violent assault and abduction in Malvern Monday afternoon.

Police say a woman was forced into a car in the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road, west of Morningside Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

The woman was located just before 10 p.m. and needed to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators have identified 34-year-old Santhoskumar Selvarajah as the suspect. He was last seen wearing a grey or white shirt, blue shorts and a baseball cap with a red logo.

Selvarajah was driving a black Acura TSX with license plate CKJE-528.

Police say he is facing various charges including kidnapping.

