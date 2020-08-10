Two people seriously injured in shooting near Mississauga highway

Two men have been seriously injured following a shooting on a Mississauga highway Monday night.

Police say the incident took place on the QEW near Sherway Drive and Dixie Road at around 7:40 p.m.

One person was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while a second person suffered serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police would not release any further information as to what may have led up to the incident, saying they are assisting the Ontario Provincial Police in the investigation.

OPP have not released any information regarding the incident or if any suspects are being sought at this time.