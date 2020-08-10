Loading articles...

Man electrocuted when pole he was carrying touched wires

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto paramedics say a man carrying a pole was electrocuted when the pole came into contact with wires on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for an industrial accident in the Yonge Street and Olive Avenue around 3 p.m.

The man in his 40s was taken to a trauma centre and his injuries are serious and possibly life threatening.

More to come

