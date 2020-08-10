Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man convicted in shooting that killed Jane Creba denied day and full parole
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 10, 2020 1:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 1:45 pm EDT
Jane Creba is shown in an undated handout photo.A man convicted of second-degree murder in the shocking slaying of a Toronto teenager on Boxing Day ten years ago has been denied escorted temporary absences from prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service
A man convicted of second-degree murder in a public shooting that killed a Toronto teen on Boxing Day nearly 15 years ago has been denied day and full parole.
Jorrell Simpson-Rowe was one of four people found guilty in Jane Creba’s death. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Creba, 15, was shopping with relatives on Toronto’s Yonge Street in a busy downtown area when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between rival gangs in December 2005.
In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada says Simpson-Rowe, who was 17 when he began serving his life sentence in 2009, would present an “undue risk” if released on either day or full parole.
The board says Simpson-Rowe, now 32, continues to show problematic behaviours while in prison and must do more to address his risk factors and manage his emotions, noting he is considered at a high risk of reoffending violently.
It also says he failed to present a viable plan for either type of parole.