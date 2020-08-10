Man convicted in shooting that killed Jane Creba denied day and full parole

A man convicted of second-degree murder in a public shooting that killed a Toronto teen on Boxing Day nearly 15 years ago has been denied day and full parole.

Jorrell Simpson-Rowe was one of four people found guilty in Jane Creba’s death. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Creba, 15, was shopping with relatives on Toronto’s Yonge Street in a busy downtown area when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between rival gangs in December 2005.

In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada says Simpson-Rowe, who was 17 when he began serving his life sentence in 2009, would present an “undue risk” if released on either day or full parole.

The board says Simpson-Rowe, now 32, continues to show problematic behaviours while in prison and must do more to address his risk factors and manage his emotions, noting he is considered at a high risk of reoffending violently.

It also says he failed to present a viable plan for either type of parole.