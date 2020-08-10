3 employees at Mississauga Longo's test positive for COVID-19

The employees who tested positive for the virus had last worked at the store Aug. 4-6

The store on Rathburn Road, also known as Longo's Ponytrail, reported the cases on Aug. 7

Three employees at a Longo’s store in Mississauga have tested positive for COVID-19.

The store on Rathburn Road, also known as Longo’s Ponytrail, reported the cases on Aug. 7.

The employees who tested positive for the virus had last worked at the store Aug. 4-6.

All other employees that may have come into contact with them have been told to stay home and monitor for symptoms. Longo’s said they will be paid in full during this time.

The risk to customers remains low, according to a statement on the Longo’s website.

The store location was not closed.