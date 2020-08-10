Loading articles...

Hurricane Elida forms off Mexico Pacific coast, heads to sea

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Elida strengthened into a hurricane Monday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but is expected to head westward and out to sea.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Monday. Elida had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was located about 235 miles (380 kilometres) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), and is expected to begin weakening by Wednesday or Thursday.

The hurricane centre warned that swells generated by Elida could affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula over the next couple of days.

The Associated Press

