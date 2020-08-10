Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was up .40 cent at $4.9460 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 1.60 cents at $3.1060 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 2.40 cents at $2.7220 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 5 cents at 8.7220 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .0018 cent at $1.0280 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.30 cents $1.4250 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose 1.14 cents at .5202 pound.

The Associated Press

