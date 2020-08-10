Loading articles...

Frightening video shows 2 blood-splattered men revving chainsaws at Cherry Beach

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 3:04 pm EDT

A screen grab from a video shows two men wielding chainsaws on Cherry Beach on August 10, 2020. Credit: David Sullivan

One of Toronto’s more idyllic locations looked more like the set of a slasher film on Sunday when two blood-splattered men wielding chainsaws appeared to threaten a group of people at Cherry Beach.

A brief video making the rounds on social media shows one of the men asking “Who hit me?” as the duo rev their chainsaws and walk towards a group of backpedalling beachgoers.

WARNING: The video below contains swearing and images that may be disturbing to some viewers

Police confirmed that they were called to Unwin Avenue and Cherry Beach Street area on Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. for reports of a large fight.

“It is alleged that two men involved in the original altercation suffered injuries. They then left and returned with weapons,” police told CityNews in a statement.

A second video shows the two being arrested by police and being told they will get medical attention. Both are facing charges.

Police only confirmed that “weapons” were seized but did not specify the kind of weapons.

Their names have not been released.

WARNING: The video below contains swearing and images that may be disturbing to some viewers

 

