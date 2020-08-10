Loading articles...

Foot Locker rides pent up demand, US pandemic assistance

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Foot Locker expects to turn a second-quarter profit thanks in part to aid sent to Americans to help during the pandemic.

The announcement caught Wall Street, which had expected big losses from the retailer, by surprise Monday. Shares jumped 6%.

Footlocker Inc., based in New York, reports earnings next week.

The company said the pent up demand and checks from the U.S. helped push comparable-store sales up by about 18% in the second quarter. Industry analysts had been projecting a 9.1% decline, according to a survey by FactSet.

The company now expects to report a per-share adjusted profit between 66 and 70 cents. Wall Street had been projecting a loss of 16 cents.

“As we continued to reopen stores throughout the quarter, we saw a strong customer response to our assortments, which we believe was aided by pent-up demand and the effect of fiscal stimulus,” said Chairman and CEO said Richard Johnson. “This fueled our in-store sales and also drove continued momentum across our digital channels.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEARED: #SB400 approaching Steeles.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
As of 9am it already feels like 35 #Toronto YYZ with the humidity. It will feel like 41 this afternoon. Try to stay…
Latest Weather
Read more