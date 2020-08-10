Loading articles...

Family rescues dog nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

FRANKFORT, Mich. — A dog treading water nearly four miles offshore in Lake Michigan has been rescued by a family out on a boating trip.

The family was boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort in northwestern Michigan on Friday when Jeannie Wilcox said she saw a “red animal in the lake” and started screaming, ‘dog in the water!’”

They were able to get the dog onto the boat’s swim platform and dried her off, Wilcox told WOOD-TV.

The family was able to have the dog scanned for a microchip. The owners later were located and reunited with their dog.

“I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me,” Wilcox said. “I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be.”

The Associated Press

