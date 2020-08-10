Loading articles...

Asia Today: Melbourne virus outbreak steadies, China's falls

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

People visit a beach near Enoshima Island in Fujisawa, west of Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, during Japan's annual Obon homecoming holiday week. Traditionally, Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors and is a time for many to visit to their hometowns, but some prefectural governors have asked people to forgo the trips this year due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

BEIJING — An outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city held steady Tuesday, raising hopes the strict lockdown in Melbourne was working.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 331 new cases and 19 more deaths from COVID-19, equaling the record number of deaths set a day earlier. The number of new infections was less than half the peak days in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Sydney were investigating a growing cluster of cases centred around a private Catholic school.

The state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 22 new cases, including eight that are linked to the school cluster.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state remains on high alert following the serious outbreak in neighbouring Victoria.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Mainland China and semi-autonomous Hong Kong saw declines in their recent outbreaks Tuesday. The number of new community infections in China fell to 13, all in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Hong Kong counted 69 new cases. The mainland also saw 31 new cases brought by Chinese travellers from abroad. China requires testing and a two-week quarantine of all new arrivals and has barred most foreigners from entering the country. The National Health Commission said 794 people are in treatment for COVID-19, while another 288 are being monitored in isolation for showing signs of the illness or testing positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:24 PM
#SB427 express ramp to #WBQEW closed for a police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 PM
Still 29 degrees at sunset here in the GTA. Keep your eyes to the skies tomorrow as there is a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
Latest Weather
Read more