Loading articles...

Alabama parents charged in death of child left in car

Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Two parents in Alabama have been arrested after their 3-year-old child was found dead inside a hot car, authorities said Monday.

Brandi Burks, 22, and Dakota Fowler, 20, are charged with manslaughter, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Court records did not list a defence lawyer for either person.

News outlets reported that deputies were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after the child was found unresponsive in the car. Medics couldn’t revive the toddler, who hasn’t been identified publicly.

Officials said the parents told them they last saw the child around midnight Saturday when the toddler was put to bed. The parents told investigators they couldn’t find the child when they woke up Sunday afternoon and later located the child in the vehicle.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
There's a crash #WBQEW approaching Third Line, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Not too much but just enough!
Latest Weather
Read more