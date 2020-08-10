Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama parents charged in death of child left in car
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 10, 2020 5:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 10, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Two parents in Alabama have been arrested after their 3-year-old child was found dead inside a hot car, authorities said Monday.
Brandi Burks, 22, and Dakota Fowler, 20, are charged with manslaughter, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Court records did not list a defence lawyer for either person.
News outlets reported that deputies were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after the child was found unresponsive in the car. Medics couldn’t revive the toddler, who hasn’t been identified publicly.
Officials said the parents told them they last saw the child around midnight Saturday when the toddler was put to bed. The parents told investigators they couldn’t find the child when they woke up Sunday afternoon and later located the child in the vehicle.