TS Elida strengthens off coast of Mexico; to avoid land

Last Updated Aug 9, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Elida has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to become a hurricane on Monday as it moves away from land.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that swells generated by Elida could affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula over the next couple of days.

Elida had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Sunday afternoon and was located about 195 miles (315 kilometres) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane centre said Elida should become a hurricane Monday then begin to weaken late Tuesday or Wednesday as it moves out to sea.

The Associated Press

