Loading articles...

Photos released of man wanted for Valentine's Day assault on subway train

Police are asking for the public's help in finding this man who allegedly assaulted a man on the subway on Feb. 14, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted for assault on a subway train in an incident dating back to Valentine’s Day.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 14 shortly after 9 p.m. on a subway car that was travelling southbound from Wellesley Station.

A man reportedly approached a 56-year-old man who was a passenger aboard the train. The man allegedly assaulted the passenger multiple times and then exited the train at Dundas Station.

The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a long black jacket, a beige sweater with red lettering on the front, a beige scarf and brown shoes.

Police caution not to approach him if seen, but to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #EB401 express south of Pearson. Three right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Back into the low 30s for the next couple of days! Hope you're ready for the heat! What do you have planned for t…
Latest Weather
Read more