Photos released of man wanted for Valentine's Day assault on subway train
by News staff
Posted Aug 9, 2020 9:53 am EDT
Police are asking for the public's help in finding this man who allegedly assaulted a man on the subway on Feb. 14, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted for assault on a subway train in an incident dating back to Valentine’s Day.
Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 14 shortly after 9 p.m. on a subway car that was travelling southbound from Wellesley Station.
A man reportedly approached a 56-year-old man who was a passenger aboard the train. The man allegedly assaulted the passenger multiple times and then exited the train at Dundas Station.
The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening.
The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a long black jacket, a beige sweater with red lettering on the front, a beige scarf and brown shoes.
Police caution not to approach him if seen, but to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.