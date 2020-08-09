Photos released of man wanted for Valentine's Day assault on subway train

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted for assault on a subway train in an incident dating back to Valentine’s Day.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 14 shortly after 9 p.m. on a subway car that was travelling southbound from Wellesley Station.

A man reportedly approached a 56-year-old man who was a passenger aboard the train. The man allegedly assaulted the passenger multiple times and then exited the train at Dundas Station.

The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a long black jacket, a beige sweater with red lettering on the front, a beige scarf and brown shoes.

Police caution not to approach him if seen, but to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.