Pedestrian injured when he 'ran into' moving bus

Police on scene where a man reportedly "ran into" a moving bus on Yonge street on Aug. 9, 2020. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Toronto police say a pedestrian was injured when he “ran into the side of a moving bus” on Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a collision around 11:15 a.m. at Yonge and Elm streets.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear whether the man fell or how exactly he struck the bus.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

 

