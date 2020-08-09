Loading articles...

Man stabbed on Centre Island, suspect unknown

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in a stabbing investigation stemming from an incident on Centre Island on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near the beach washroom, west of the bicycle rental building.

As 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times but an unknown person who then immediately fled the scene.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to contact police.

