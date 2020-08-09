Loading articles...

Male dead after stabbing at Dundas and Ossington

Last Updated Aug 9, 2020 at 8:35 am EDT

Police tape surrounds an alleyway near Dundas Street and Ossington Avenue where a male victim was found with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead in hospital on August 9, 2020. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

One male has died after a stabbing in the Little Italy area.

Police say a male victim was found lying on the sidewalk on Baden Street in the area of Dundas Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect description is available at this time and no further details are known.

The homicide unit is investigating.

