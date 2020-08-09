Loading articles...

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA

People practice physical distancing as they enjoy the hot weather at Sugar Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The hot and humid weather is back for the next two days with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for Toronto and the GTA.

The weather agency says maximum temperatures could reach 31 to 33 degrees with a humidex of 39 to 41. There won’t be much relief overnight with temperatures between 20 to 23 degrees.

The heat event may continue into Tuesday.

