Loading articles...

Acadia transit facility gets help to reach completion

Last Updated Aug 9, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

TRENTON, Maine — The federal government is giving $9 million to help with the development of a transit facility in Downeast Maine that supporters say will dramatically improve transportation in the area.

The Federal Transit Administration is providing the money to help finish the next phase of Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton. The facility is designed to be a place for visitors to park their vehicles and get information about Acadia National Park.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the project will improve the experience of visiting the park and also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The first phase of the project finished in 2012. That included a bus maintenance garage, park-and-ride lot and a propane fueling station.

Collins said the investment will help “ensure effective, safe, and reliable transportation for all riders and improve the visitor experience at Acadia National Park.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: HAZARD: Upjohn Road and York Mills Road area. Water main break, flooding on the roadway. @TPS33Div is closed to the publ…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 6:35AM UPDATE: Showers and some heavy downpours moving through Oshawa and Whitby. @680NEWS @680NEWSweather
Latest Weather
Read more