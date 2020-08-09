Loading articles...

79 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 2 new deaths

Last Updated Aug 9, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Ontario confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday – the seventh day in a row that the number is below 100. Yesterday, the government reported 70 new cases.

Two new deaths were reported for a total of 2,786.

The province now has 40,046 confirmed cases, with 36,279 considered resolved.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #EB401 express south of Pearson. Three right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Back into the low 30s for the next couple of days! Hope you're ready for the heat! What do you have planned for t…
Latest Weather
Read more