1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in bus crash in Hungary

Last Updated Aug 9, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary — One man died and three people including a young child were seriously injured when a bus crashed into a ditch on the side of a highway in Hungary, police and rescue officials said Sunday.

The incident happened on the M5 highway in the city of Kiskunfelegyhaza, about 115 kilometres (71 miles) east of Budapest, the capital. Police said the vehicle was a “Polish passenger bus.”

A spokesman for the National Rescue Service said a 35-year-old man died at the scene and one of the injured passengers was a child about 5 years old.

Two helicopters and 14 ambulances were taking the injured to hospitals.

The bus was travelling toward Budapest and the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).

The Associated Press

