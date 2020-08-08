Two suspects sought in carjacking of mother and 3-year-old in Mississauga

A 19-year-old is under arrest and police are seeking two more suspects following the carjacking of a mother and her three-year-old daughter in Mississauga on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police say the incident began just after 7:30 p.m. when they were called to investigate a report of a stolen car. They say three suspects matching the description of the alleged thieves were seen getting into a cab which was stopped in the area of Novo Star Drive and Mavis Road.

While attempting to determine if these were indeed the suspects in question, a brief struggle ensued and an officer sustained minor injuries during the course of the arrest.

Two of the suspects managed to flee on foot and just before 8 p.m., they carjacked a black BMW on Haines Artist Way near Mavis and Derry roads.

Police say the victim had just put her child in the rear car seat when the suspects approached and demanded her vehicle. She managed to remove the three-year-old from the car before they made their getaway. Both the mother and child were not injured.

The suspects were last seen travelling northbound on Haines Artist Way.

Police say Keerat Sehra, 19, of Brampton has been charged with robbery, assault of a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order stemming from a number of charges dating back to an incident in 2019.

Two other suspects remain at large, however, no suspect descriptions have been provided.