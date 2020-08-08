Loading articles...

Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali military base

Last Updated Aug 8, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.

Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

There is no immediate word on casualties.

Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.

Abdi Guled, The Associated Press

