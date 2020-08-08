Loading articles...

Second person dies from plague in China's Inner Mongolia

Last Updated Aug 8, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

BEIJING — A patient in northern China has died from the plague, the second death from the disease in the country’s Inner Mongolia region this week.

The victim died Friday from multiple organ failure in a case of bubonic plague, the Bayannaoer city health commission said on its website.

The area where the person lived has been sealed off, and seven close contacts have been placed under medical observation, the commission said. They all tested negative for the plague and showed no symptoms.

On Thursday, medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier, the Baotou city health commission said.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported. The last major known outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: Road closure due to working fire. southbound Bayview Av from 19th Avenue to Glen Meadow,Richmond Hill. Police and fire…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:52 PM
Retweeted @MadisonOnAir: You're welcome.
Latest Weather
Read more