NewsAlert: Two dead in Manitoba after RCMP believe tornado threw their vehicle

Last Updated Aug 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

VIRDEN, Man. — RCMP in Manitoba say a man and a woman are dead after a tornado touched down at a farm in western Manitoba on Friday evening and carried a vehicle they were believed to have been in over a kilometre.

A man who was in a second vehicle that was also thrown has survived with serious injuries.  

More coming.

 

The Canadian Press

