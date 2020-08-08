Fire tears through townhouse complex in Richmond Hill

A fire tore through a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building along Glen Meadow Lane in the area of Bayview and 19th Avenues just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blaze to the entire complex, but it caused severe damage to at least three units.

At least one unit collapsed, a second partially collapsed and a third sustained fire damage.

The townhouse complex was under construction at the time of the blaze so it was not occupied. No injuries have been reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Ellsworth says the contractor and owners are cooperating with the investigation and said it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in as well due to the extent of the damage.