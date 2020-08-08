Police investigating after shots fired, collision near Front and John

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired near Front and John Streets Saturday. A collision between two vehicles happened in the area shortly after.

Police were called to the area just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting and Front St. and Blue Jays Way.

Investigators believe two groups were involved in an altercation, one group in a vehicle and the other on foot. Police say there could have been an exchange of gunfire.

A white Mazda fled the scene, westbound on Front Street. A black Mazda was also fleeing the scene when it struck another vehicle. At least one person fled from the black vehicle involved in the collision.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the aftermath of the shooting and the subsequent collision. The person who took the video says it was shot at 11:35 at Front and Blue Jays Way. Police have not verified the video.

There have been no injuries reported at this point.

Police have not released any further suspect descriptions.

Front Street is closed in both directions between Blue Jays Way and John Street. Blue Jays Way is also closed between Wellington and Front Streets.