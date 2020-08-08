Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

The federal government will match all individual donations from Canadians to humanitarian relief efforts in Lebanon following this week’s deadly explosion in Beirut.

International Development Minister Karina Gould says the best way for Canadians to help the Lebanese people who have lost loved ones and their homes from this explosion is to give generously.

Donations made by Canadians before Aug. 24 to the Humanitarian Coalition — a group of 12 established aid organizations working on the ground — will be matched by the federal government, up to a maximum of $2 million.

This matching fund adds to $5 million in emergency aid pledged by Ottawa earlier this week after Tuesday’s blast in Lebanon’s capital.

Gould says Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government, to ensure the assistance goes to those in need.

The Aug. 4 explosion of a warehouse in the port of Beirut has left at least 150 people dead, and thousands injured. More than 300,000 people have lost their homes.

Watch the full announcement below: