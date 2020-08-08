Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 8, 2020 12:02 pm EDT
An adult mosquito is shown in the laboratory as the 2007 West Nile Virus program of the Middlesex-London Health Unit kicked off in Strathroy, Ont., on May 10, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
Authorities are urging caution after mosquitoes in the area of Markham, Ont., tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
In a statement released Friday, the York Region Health Connection said a mosquito trap near Warden Avenue and Highway 7 is responsible for the positive result.
It is the first positive result of the virus in the area this year.
Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans this year, public health officials say residents should still take precautions.
Preventive measures include disposing of stagnant water in things such as bird baths and backyard ponds, as well as eavestroughs and swimming pool covers.
They also recommend avoiding early morning and nighttime activities where mosquitoes may be present in higher volumes.
