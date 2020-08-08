70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, lowest number since March

Ontario confirms 70 new cases of COVID-19 today – the sixth day in a row that the number is below 100. Yesterday, the government reported 88 new cases.

The last time the number of new cases was under 75 was in early March.

One new death was reported for a total of 2,784.

The province now has 39,967 confirmed cases, with 90.4 per cent considered resolved.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have continued to decline, while the number of patients on ventilators remains stable.

The health minister says 29 out of 34 of the province’s public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 reporting no new cases.

The province processed 26,000 tests over the last 24 hours.

With files from The Canadian Press