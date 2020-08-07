Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US consumer borrowing up in June after 3 months of declines
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 3:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that overall consumer borrowing rose by 2.6%, or $8.95 billion, in June after big declines in March, April and May as many parts of the country went into lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion, or 2.8%. That was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans, which increased by $11.3 billion, or 4.3%.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers’ willingness to keep borrowing to support their spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.