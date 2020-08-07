Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US: Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated'
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 1:08 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 1:14 am EDT
PHOENIX — An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Arizona to Mexico appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history,” authorities said.
The tunnel intended for smuggling ran from San Luis, Arizona, to a Mexican neighbourhood and had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement, federal officials said Thursday.
“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E. Landrum, acting chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
Homeland Security Investigations found the tunnel in late July. A camera was sent 25 feet (7.6 metres) underground after federal agents discovered a sinkhole in the area of a tunnel investigation, authorities said.
Photos show the tunnel measured 3 feet (about 1 metre) wide and 4 feet (1.2 metres) high, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.