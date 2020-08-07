Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Union to extend Montreal port strike indefinitely as dock tensions escalate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 10:49 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
A striking Port of Montreal worker holds a sign as workers begin a four-day walkout, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Montreal. The union representing longshoremen at the Port of Montreal says it will launch a strike without an end date starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — A union representing dock workers at the Port of Montreal says it will launch an indefinite strike without an end date starting Monday.
The move expands the pair of four-day strikes by the Canadian Union of Public Employees that have diverted several ships to ports in Halifax, New York City and Saint John, N.B.
The announcement by CUPE follows escalating tensions between the union and the Maritime Employers Association amid a labour action revolving around wages and scheduling.
On Monday, the employer association informed the union it would cut overtime rates for work during evenings, weekends and nights, as the number of those shifts had increased due to daytime strikes.
Last week, police launched an investigation into a confrontation between dockworkers and port managers that erupted in violence at a parking lot where executives were exiting a shuttle bus.
The association says its preferred option remains negotiation and that it has submitted a “counter-proposal for a truce,” but that the union’s executive committee rejected it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.